Widespread condolences expressed for the family of boy who died in fall

Widespread condolences have been expressed to the family of a teenage boy who died after falling from a cliff in West Kerry yesterday.

Masses for the family were said in several churches in the area last night.

He has been named as 17 year old James Harrison who was from Galway, but part of a well known west Kerry family.

Tributes to James has been also been paid by Salthill/ Knocknacarra GAA club for which he played minor football.

Club chairperson Alan Mulholland said everyone at the club was deeply saddened by the news, and extended sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time.

James was walking with his family at Bull’s Head, in Cinn Aird in the Dingle Peninsula yesterday afternoon when he slipped and fell.

Emergency services were notified at 1.40pm.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115, Valentia Lifeboat and Dingle Coast Guard.

The teenager’s body was recovered and was taken to Dingle by lifeboat.

It was transferred to UHK where it’s expected a post mortem will take place today.