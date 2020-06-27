Widely expected Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley will be appointed Minster for Education

It’s widely expected that Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley will be appointed the Minster for Education.

If so, she will become the seventh Kerry TD to sit at the Cabinet table, following in the footsteps of Austin Stack, John Marcus O’Sullivan, Fionán Lynch, Dick Spring, John O’Donoghue and Jimmy Deenihan.

Norma Foley will become the first Kerry woman to sit at Cabinet, along with being the county’s second ever Minister for Education, after John Marcus O’Sullivan.

Her father, Denis, was a Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry North from 1981 to 1989 and 1992 to 2002 and a senator between 1989 and 1992.

She was a member of Kerry County Council from 2004 to this year when she was elected to the Dáil and is a former Mayor of Tralee and Mayor of Kerry.

Earlier today, Deputy Foley proposed Micheál Martin for the position of Taoiseach.

In her speech this morning, Deputy Norma Foley said the programme for government is about recovery and renewal.