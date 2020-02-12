Wide variation in general election voter turnout in Kerry

Turnout in Kerry polling stations ranged from 37% to 83% in the 2020 General Election.

The official turnout in the Kerry was 67%, down from just over 70% in the 2016 General Election.

Among the factors in a drop in turnout was Storm Ciara.

The tallies show a wide variation in turnout in polling stations across the county last Saturday.

A turnout of 37% was recorded in Caherciveen CBS; 174 out of a possible 470 votes were cast there.

The highest turnouts of 83% each were recorded in Cloghane where 427 people out of 514 voted and in Kilgarvan National School’s booth two where 390 out of 472 people turned out to vote.