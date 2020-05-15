A white long-haired terrier with 2 black coloured ears is missing from the Tursillagh, Kielduff, Tralee area since last Wednesday. Dog is in need of urgent medication. Any information please phone 087 1214717 that’s 087 1214717
Kerry Churches can reopen for personal prayer from Wednesday
Churches within the Diocese of Kerry can reopen for personal prayer from next Wednesday (May 20th).Reopening will be dependent on health and safety measures,...
Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District works plan for 2020 agreed
Councillors in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District have approved a multi-million euro works plan for the year.The plan includes roads and housing maintenance.This...
A further 10 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland
A further 10 people in Ireland have died from COVID-19; bringing the death toll to 1,506.The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of...
In Business – May 14th, 2020
This week In Business featured the work of the Kerry Hub Network. Mary Mullins spoke to Aoife O’Brien of KerrySciTech and network chair Sarah...
Don’t Let COVID-19 Dissuade You From Getting Medical Attention – May 14th, 2020
Dr Padraig McGarry is president of the Irish Medical Organisation. He says people with health concerns should seek medical attention; they should not delay...
Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Team – May 14th, 2020
This is a new feature on the Kerry Today show. Every Thursday at 10.30am, members of the Kerry COVID-19 Community Response team will join...