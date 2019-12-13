There’ll be a white Christmas in Tralee town centre tomorrow.

Tralee Chamber Alliance is celebrating one year of the Tralee Shop Local Voucher, and with support from Kerry County Council, is bringing a Snow Day to Tralee.

Celebrity wedding planner, Peter Kelly, also known as Franc, and the team from Snow Ireland are creating a winter wonderland in the town square.

It’s taking place tomorrow between 12 noon and 6pm.

There’ll be festive foods, treats, Christmas characters, carol singers, Siamsa Tire performers, and giant snow machines.