A white & brown English setter is missing from the Listowel area since last Thursday. Any information please phone 086 0568748
Women charged with using Killarney apartment as brothel
Two women have been charged with using a Killarney apartment as a brothel. 41-year-old Erika Lakatos and 31-year-old Tomora Tolnai, both of Mount Kenneth Apartments,...
Irish Heart Foundation calling on Kerry people to become more active
The Irish Heart Foundation is calling on Kerry people to become more active this September. It's all part of a month-long heart health campaign which...
Three tourists taken to UHK following crash
Three tourists have been taken to hospital following a single car crash in west Kerry.The incident happened on the road from Inch to Annascaul.Gardai...
A Problem Shared – September 4th, 2019
This week it’s Tony who joins Jerry and gives his thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
Suicide Rates Falling – September 5th, 2019
Martin Ryan is resource officer for suicide prevention in Cork and Kerry and Ciarán Austin with the National Office for Suicide Prevention. They both...
Brexiteer Blames Charles Stewart Parnell – September 4th, 2019
Last night in the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised Charles Stewart Parnell – rather remarkably, given that he died in 1891, long before...