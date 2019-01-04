Whatever Happened to Willie Mulvihill

Documentary on missing man Willie Mulvihill, produced by Deirdre Walsh
High Court case due for January may have major impact on Shannon LNG plans
A High Court case, which is due to be heard at the end of January, may have a significant impact on plans for a...
Fine summer enticed more Irish tourists to holiday in Kenmare
The fine weather this past summer enticed more Irish tourists to holiday in Kenmare.Helen McDwyer of the Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG) says...
Claims alleged department inaction could threaten Skellig Michael World Heritage status
An archaeologist is alleging that a Government department is failing to implement a 10-year-old recommendation in a UNESCO report that all interventions and works...
Primroses in January: Should we be Alarmed? – January 4th, 2019
Joe spoke to Don Nolan of the Liscahane Nursery and Garden Centre in Ardfert on the effects of the very mild weather.
Claims that Alleged Dept Inaction Could Threaten Skellig Michael World Heritage status – January...
Archaeologist Michael Gibbons claims a government department is failing to implement a UNESCO recommendation that all interventions and works on the site be documented....
Four Closed Garda Stations Lying Empty and Unused – January 4th, 2019
12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station Rationalisation Programme in 2012 and 2013. Four of the stations, Ballylongford, Brosna,...