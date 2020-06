When the 2020 Allianz Football League was halted Kerry were on course for a return to the Final.

With 2 rounds of matches remaining the Kingdom stood second in the table, one point off top spot.

There were plenty of thrills and spills in the 5 outings to date but if the League was to be cancelled would any of these efforts count?

Would the various goals and points, any and all moments from the campaign, be erased from history?

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O’Donovan: