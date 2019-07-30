West Kerry woman involved in Irish launch of mental health app Woebot

A revolutionary new mental health app which has been widely lauded in the US, is being launched in Ireland by a West Kerry woman.

Regina O’Connor from Camp works for Woebot, a Silicon Valley company which has already won several awards.

Communicating by text message, the app offers users one-to-one professional advice on everything from anxiety to insomnia.

Designed by an Irish psychologist, Woebot’s information has been programmed by professionals, and the app can be downloaded for free on any Apple or Android phone.

It’s already helped more than 2 million people in the US with a wide range of mental health issues, and is now being launched in 130 countries

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s TalkAbout programme, Ms O’Connor said the app is not designed to replace a therapy session, but rather as an additional tool for those who may need help inbetween sessions.

She says a whole range of people are finding the app useful: