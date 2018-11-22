On In Conversation this week, joining Joe McGill is Seamus Devane, John Patrick and Joan O’Sullivan to talk about the West Kerry Tractor Run. John will talks being a lung transplant recipient and where the money raised will go to, including Gairdin Mhuire Day Care Centre which helped Seamus’s late wife.
West Kerry Tractor Run – November 21st, 2018
