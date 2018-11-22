West Kerry Tractor Run – November 21st, 2018

On In Conversation this week, joining Joe McGill is Seamus Devane, John Patrick and Joan O’Sullivan to talk about the West Kerry Tractor Run. John will talks being a lung transplant recipient and where the money raised will go to, including Gairdin Mhuire Day Care Centre which helped Seamus’s late wife.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2111_coonvo.mp3