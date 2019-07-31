West Kerry tourist attraction damaged by storms has reopened after nearly two years

A tourist attraction damaged by storms in West Kerry has reopened after nearly two years.

As a result of a storm in November 2017, Dúnbeg Promontory Fort suffered extensive damage and part of it fell into the sea.

The 2,500-year-old fort is situated on a headland on the Slea Head Drive, close to a cliff top.

Last month, following an archaeological and drainage appraisal, maintenance works began at the site.

The work involved the installation of a new access path and fencing.

The Office of Public Works, which has responsibility for Dúnbeg Fort, says the attraction has now reopened following the extensive repairs.