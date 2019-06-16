West Kerry tourist attraction damaged by storms due to reopen in coming weeks

By
radiokerrynews
-
Dún Beag Fort in Fahan Ventry, on the Slea Head Drive, which sustained significant damage when part of it fell into the sea. Photo: Marian O'Flaherty
A tourist attraction damaged by storms in West Kerry is due to reopen in the coming weeks.
As a result of a storm in November 2017, Dúnbeg Fort suffered extensive damage and part of it fell into the sea.
The 2,500-year-old fort is situated on a headland on the Slea Head Drive, close to a cliff top.
An archaeological and drainage appraisal took place at the site, with a view to repairing the damage caused by the severe flooding.
The Office of Public Works says the archaeological excavation should be complete in the next week and, following that, a start can be made on the required maintenance work.
This work involves erecting fencing and the installation of a new access path to the fort.
It is expected this work will take approximately four weeks.
Following this, it’s expected Dúnbeg Fort will reopen to the public.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR