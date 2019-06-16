West Kerry tourist attraction damaged by storms due to reopen in coming weeks

A tourist attraction damaged by storms in West Kerry is due to reopen in the coming weeks.

As a result of a storm in November 2017, Dúnbeg Fort suffered extensive damage and part of it fell into the sea.

The 2,500-year-old fort is situated on a headland on the Slea Head Drive, close to a cliff top.

An archaeological and drainage appraisal took place at the site, with a view to repairing the damage caused by the severe flooding.

The Office of Public Works says the archaeological excavation should be complete in the next week and, following that, a start can be made on the required maintenance work.

This work involves erecting fencing and the installation of a new access path to the fort.

It is expected this work will take approximately four weeks.

Following this, it’s expected Dúnbeg Fort will reopen to the public.