West Kerry musician says new planning group will go as far as Brussels to change planning laws

A West Kerry musician says the group he’s formed seeking housing rights for rural dwellers will go as far as Brussels to fight against planning laws and policies.

Breanndán Begley formed the Todhchaí na Tuaithe group to campaign against planning policies and regulations, which it deems unfair on people who want to live in rural areas.

Mr Begley, who recently won a high-profile 15-year planning battle to build a house in his locality, says the group will not stop until the laws are changed.

However, Breanndán Begley has ruled out of going into politics himself.