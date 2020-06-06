West Kerry man living in States says opinions on US handling of COVID crisis split

A West Kerry man living in the States says opinions on the US government’s handling of the COVID crisis are split.

Anthony O’Shea from Ventry, who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia, says the public opinion on whether or not the government is dealing effectively with the crisis varies with different people.

He says there’s no middle ground, just extreme views on both sides.

Mr O’Shea says Georgia was one of the earliest states to reopen – a move to which there was a mixed reaction.

However, in recent times, he finds it difficult knowing which sources can be trusted.