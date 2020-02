A celebration of the West Kerry Language Plan will be held this evening in Dingle.

Tobar Dhuibhne are hosting the celebration which will see Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh receive a Lifetime Achievement award and Dairena Ní Chinnéide recite a poem written especially for the plan.

A raffle will also be held to help raise funds for the purchase of a defibrillator.

The celebration begins at 7pm this evening in the Skellig Hotel.