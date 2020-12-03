West Kerry Irish dance teacher calls for resumption of classes

Five time world champion Irish dancer David Geaney from Dingle at Dingle Marina. Photo by Marian O'Flaherty

An Irish dancing teacher from west Kerry is calling for dance classes to resume.

Under Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, dance classes are not allowed despite other sports being allowed to resume, which has led to frustration among teachers and students.

David Geaney from Dingle, who is a world champion dancer and appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, is spearheading a campaign to resume classes for children using a pod system and social distancing.

He has helped put together a video on a Facebook page called “Let Our Children Dance”.

David Geaney says the arts are hugely important and need to be considered:

