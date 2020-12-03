West Kerry Irish dance teacher calls for resumption of classes

An Irish dancing teacher from west Kerry is calling for dance classes to resume.

Under Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, dance classes are not allowed despite other sports being allowed to resume, which has led to frustration among teachers and students.

David Geaney from Dingle, who is a world champion dancer and appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, is spearheading a campaign to resume classes for children using a pod system and social distancing.

He has helped put together a video on a Facebook page called “Let Our Children Dance”.

David Geaney says the arts are hugely important and need to be considered: