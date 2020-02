A west Kerry farmer was surprised over the weekend with the arrival of rare triplet calves.

The dairy cow, which had been scanned in-calf with twins, calved down two heifers and a bull on Saturday morning.

It’s thought the chances of such a multiple birth are one in half-a-million.

Ronan Sugrue has currently calved sixty cows on his farm in Dingle and this is the first time the farm has had triplets.

He says the cow managed to give birth to all three calves by herself and is doing very well: