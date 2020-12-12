West Kerry family successfully set four more world records

A West Kerry family has set four Guinness World Records this afternoon.

The Hickson family from Annascaul, who had already set 15 world records between them before today, have added another four to the collection.

Sandra Hickson set the record for Fastest Mile with a 40lb Backpack (female), with a time of 8 minutes and 5 seconds.

Her partner Nathan Missin, going for his first world records, claimed the record for Fastest Mile with a 100lb Backpack, and for Fastest Mile with a 60lb Backpack, with times of 7 minutes and 29 seconds, and 6 minutes and 54 seconds respectively.

Jason Hickson and Nathan Missin then set a new record for Fastest Mile with a 50kg Person on a Stretcher, with a time of 10 minutes and 52 seconds.

The Hicksons’ successful world record attempts were in aid of the GOAL mile, which is an annual fundraising event.

It’s taking place online this year, and details on how to register are available here.