West Kerry family aiming to claim five more world records

A west Kerry family is attempting to claim five more Guinness World Records.

The Hickson family from Annascaul, who already have 15 records between them, have pledged to add five more titles to support the virtual GOAL mile.

Last year, the aid agency helped more than six million people in thirteen countries; due to the pandemic, its annual fundraiser is now taking place virtually and is aiming to have 10,000 participants.

Eamonn, Jason and Sandra Hickson along with her partner Nathan Missin will attempt to beat times set over a mile for crawling, dribbling a basketball and carrying packs weighing 40, 60 and 100 pounds.

To help GOAL hit the magic 10,000 miles in the spirit of helping those in need register here :