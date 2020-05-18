West Kerry costume designer lends her talents to make medical scrubs

A specialist costume designer from west Kerry has been putting her talents to good use during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating medical scrubs.

Elizabeth Harkin, who from Dingle, is normally based in London where she makes special effects costumes for Disney, Lucas Films and the BBC.

Since the pandemic, Elizabeth is home in Dingle and is making scrubs for frontline workers; medical scrubs normally cost around €60 but these are being made for free.

The scrubs are being donated to University Hospital Kerry, West Kerry Community Hospital and nursing homes.

Elizabeth says this is part of a national initiative called Sew Scrubs for Ireland:

