West Kerry community devastated by tragic accident at Bull’s Head

The people of West Kerry’s thoughts are with the parents and family of a boy who died after falling from a cliff, a local councillor has said.

The boy, who’s understood to be 17-years-old, was walking with his family at Bull’s Head in the Dingle Peninsula this afternoon when the accident occurred.

Emergency services were notified at 1.40pm.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115, Valentia Lifeboat and Dingle Coast Guard.

The teenager’s body was recovered and has been taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says it’s terrible, sad news and the community’s thoughts are with the boy’s parents and family.