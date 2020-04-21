West Kerry communities dealt financial blow as all Irish summer courses cancelled

West Kerry communities have been dealt a huge financial blow as all Irish summer courses have been cancelled.

Following consultation with health authorities, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has said no Irish language courses will be run in Gaeltacht areas this summer as a result of COVID-19.

The department says cancellation of Irish courses in Gaeltacht areas is a major blow to students who had looked forward to attending courses over the summer.

It says this is an unusual, uncertain and challenging period and the health of communities is the priority.

Coláistí Chorca Dhuibhne has provided Irish courses on the Dingle Peninsula for nearly forty years.

It said 440 students were scheduled to arrive on May 2nd and the summer courses, which cater for 10-18-year-olds, were due to begin on June 1st.

3,000 students attend the summer courses in Ceann Trá, Fheothanach, Lios Póil, Mhuiríoch and Baile an Fheirtéaraigh each summer, adding €2 million to the local economy.

The department adds everybody has a role to play in the efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.