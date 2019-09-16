West Kerry business named national winner of prestigious European competition

West Kerry business, New Wave Adventure Therapy has been named national winner of a prestigious European competition.

They won the Inflexion European Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the 2019 European Business Awards, and will now travel to Poland in December where the overall category winners will be announced.

New Wave Adventure Therapy offers individually tailored programmes of therapeutic intervention for young people and adults.

The programmes are grounded in professional social work practice and sessions take place through outdoor adventure activities across Ireland.

The company has posted a video at www.businessawardseurope.com telling their story, and are calling on people to vote for them to become the European Public Champion.