West Kerry bar owner calls for rural pubs to reopen ahead of Government’s schedule

A bar and guesthouse owner in West Kerry is calling for rural pubs to reopen ahead of the Government’s schedule.

Pubs are due to reopen on August 10th, according to the reopening roadmap.

Micheál O’Dowd, who runs a bar and gueshouse in Cloghane, says pubs should be allowed open again on June 29th.

He believes pubs in rural areas can operate safely with social distancing being implemented, particularly as only those living within 20km will be able to travel to them in June.

Mr O’Dowd says this gradual reopening six weeks earlier than planned, would help them prepare for the larger crowds later in the year: