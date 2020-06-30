Wellbeing walks to take place across Kerry

A series of walks to promote wellbeing are taking place across Kerry from next month.

As part of the reopening of the country, Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership has developed the walking initiative in collaboration with local hillwalking clubs.

The walks will begin on July 13th and will run for six weeks in Ballymacelligott, Dingle, Killorglin and Sliabh Luachra.

The low-level trails are suitable for all fitness levels but will be limited to 15 people so booking is advised.

Community Walking Programme Facilitator, Askea Calnan, has thanked the local hillwalking clubs for giving of their time for the initiative:

Anyone interested in joining the walks, all information can be found on this website, and Facebook page