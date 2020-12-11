Well-travelled bell renovated and to be returned to Kerry church

A bell, which was on a ship that sank off the Kerry coast over 100 years ago, will be returned to a local church in the coming days.

In 1903, as it approached the Kerry coast, the Manchester Merchant trade ship caught fire, causing the captain to scuttle the ship between Inch and Rossbeigh beaches.

The captain gave the ship’s bell to locals for their help during the rescue.

A fundraiser has been organised to offset the cost of restoring the bell, which has since been housed in St Joseph’s Church in Inch.

Dora McCarthy from Inch Community Council explains.

Tickets for the fundraising raffle can be purchased locally.