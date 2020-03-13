Well-known South Kerry business to sell be sold as a going concern

A well-known South Kerry business is up for sale.

Owner of Skelligs Chocolate in Ballinskelligs, Colm Healy has decided to sell the business as a going concern.

Located on the Ring of Kerry and Wild Atlantic Way, Skelligs Chocolate is a popular stop for tourists and locals alike, where visitors can roam the working chocolate factory.

Speaking on In Business, Colm Healy, who has owned Skelligs Chocolate for 15 years, says he’s selling it due to family commitments in Dublin.

He’d like the person or company who buys it to continue its success and take it to the next level.

Anyone interested in contacting Colm can do so by emailing [email protected]