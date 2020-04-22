Jerry first spoke to Fiona Finn, CEO of NASC, the Migrants and Refugee Rights Centre and then to Willie Quigley of the UNITE trade union who gave his reaction to measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes.
Number of Kerry COVID-19 cases remains unchanged but steep rise nationally
For the second day running, there’s been no increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerry – however, there’s been a...
Kerry councillor and mart manager determined to keep livestock trade moving
A Kerry county councillor says he is available at all times to offer advice to farmers during the COVID-19 restrictions.Marts around the country have...
Kostal to partially resume operations
Abbeyfeale based manufacturer Kostal is to implement a phased resumption of operations at its Abbeyfeale and Mallow plants. The re-opening began today and the company...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 22nd, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
How are Kerry teenagers reaction to Covid-19? | KDYS Slot – April 22nd, 2020
In a new weekly KDYS slot, Deirdre spoke to Rose Rullo from Killarney, a 17 year-old Leaving Cert student who carried out a survey...
Medical Matters – April 22nd, 2020
Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan