Welcoming committee established as asylum seekers arrive in Cahersiveen

A welcoming committee is being set up in Cahersiveen as 150 asylum seekers arrive into the area.

The former Skellig Star Hotel is to be as an accommodation centre and the first asylum seekers arrived into the area yesterday.

It is part of the Department of Justice’s emergency response to COVID-19 whereby people are being transferred from emergency accommodation to dedicated centres.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty says the Cahersiveen Family Resource Centre and Kerry ETB are involved in the welcoming committee, while local primary schools have also offered their support.

Cllr Moriarty says there has been an outpouring of support from people throughout South Kerry.

She says this group will ensure plans for language provision and education are in place for when the coronavirus pandemic is behind us.