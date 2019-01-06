Weeshie Fogarty, In His Own Words

By
radiokerrysport
-

Last year saw the sad passing of Radio Kerry’s own Weeshie Fogarty.

Weeshie, a former Kerry footballer and GAA referee, was renowned throughout the sporting world for his unique analysis.

He was one of the most respected and well-known voices in the GAA, a household name in Kerry and well beyond.


In an interview recorded in 2009 for our Greatest Day series, which documented Kerry’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship victories, Weeshie shared some of his favourite Kerry football moments, in conversation with Kevin McGillycuddy

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR