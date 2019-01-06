Weeshie Fogarty, In His Own Words

Last year saw the sad passing of Radio Kerry’s own Weeshie Fogarty.
Weeshie, a former Kerry footballer and GAA referee, was renowned throughout the sporting world for his unique analysis.
He was one of the most respected and well-known voices in the GAA, a household name in Kerry and well beyond.
In an interview recorded in 2009 for our Greatest Day series, which documented Kerry’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship victories, Weeshie shared some of his favourite Kerry football moments, in conversation with Kevin McGillycuddy