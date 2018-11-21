Weeshie Fogarty laid to rest in Killarney

Weeshie Fogarty has been laid to rest in Killarney.

Hundreds of people gathered this morning in St Mary’s Cathedral for Weeshie’s requiem mass, all there to remember and celebrate the life of one of Kerry’s most well-known and loved personalities.

Family, friends, fans, current and former Kerry footballers, public representatives, people from within the county and from outside, they all gathered to pay their last respects to Aloysius Weeshie Fogarty.





Father Niall Howard, who celebrated the mass, said Weeshie had the power with his words to transport listeners to a place of dreams and imagination.

Weeshie’s granddaughters Lucy and Eva brought two gifts to the altar to represent two of his loves: a radio microphone and one of his books, My Beautiful Obsession.

Father Howard also spoke of Weeshie’s lesser known loves: music, keeping fit, photography, and even the odd 99 ice cream.

However, he reminded us that Weeshie’s love of music didn’t extend to Beyoncé, remembering the time she was unexpectedly referred to on Terrace Talk.

Weeshie’s daughters Denise recited the poem that has become synonymous with her late father, the Secret of Kerry, while Carolann spoke of the love between Weeshie and his wife, Joan.

They were due to be married 50 years in June of next year.

Carolann spoke of Weeshie’s love for Joan, how his wife meant the world to him and who took responsibility for ensuring finances were in order.

As Weeshie’s distinctive voice echoed throughout St Mary’s Cathedral, everyone’s solemn stare became blurry and not a word was whispered.

A guard of honour was formed outside St Mary’s Cathedral by Legion GAA, the East Kerry Board and Radio Kerry.

Weeshie’s final resting place is in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, from where he can look forever over his beloved Killarney.

Today’s gospel began “in the beginning was the word.” However, at times in the Kingdom of Kerry, it’s was Weeshie’s word which mattered most.