Weekly Winners Round Up

Beaufort Golf Club – Gents
Round 6 Golfer of the Year – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar
1st Michael Barry 37 points.
Ballybunion
Senior Ladies
1st Eleanor O Sullivan 14 points
Senior Mens
1st Finbarr Mawe 34 pts
Ladies Voucher Comeptition
1st Mary Pierce 39 points
Tralee Golf Club
Singles sponsored by AIB Bank
1st Sean Reidy 39 points
9 hole Sunday competition
Martin Michell 16 points
Ladies Mounthawk Trophy
1st Joan Cantillon 72 Nett
Castlegregory
Ladies 9 hole Stableford
1st Helen Harty 18 points
Mens 18 hole stableford
1st Tom Ferriter, Sean O Connor, Joe Mckenna and Dennis Kelly 101 points
Seniors Captains Prize
Eamon Reidy 20 points
Waterville
Singke Stableford sponsored by Vincient Devlin Centre Caherciveen
Fionan Clifford 43 points
Killarney
Strokeplay
Maire Murphy 66 points
Castleisland
Seniors
B Foley 24 points
Mixed Scramble
Willie Galvin, Mary Ann Downes, Elaine Richardson
Masters Classic Final
Denis O Sullivan 42 points
18 hole stableford
Martin Downey 40 points
Overall Golfer of the year
Niall Gilroy 303 points
Kenmare
Open Halloween Singles
Diarmuid O Neill 42 points
Ladies Stableford sponsored by Quills Kenmare
Angela Cronin 38 points
Ballyheigue
Christmas Hamper 3rd Round
Patrick Roche 69 points
Dingle
Stableford sponsored by Kingdom Fast Hire
Kieran Murphy 41 points
Ladies srableford sponsored by Ann long and Patsy Uí Shithigh
Kate O Connor 33 points
Dooks
Michael F Quirke fourball
Daniel J O Sullivan and Ronan Burke 47 points