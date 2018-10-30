Weekly Winners Round Up

Beaufort Golf Club – Gents

Round 6 Golfer of the Year – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar

1st Michael Barry 37 points.


Ballybunion

Senior Ladies
1st Eleanor O Sullivan 14 points

Senior Mens
1st Finbarr Mawe 34 pts

Ladies Voucher Comeptition
1st Mary Pierce 39 points

Tralee Golf Club

Singles sponsored by AIB Bank
1st Sean Reidy 39 points

9 hole Sunday competition
Martin Michell 16 points

Ladies Mounthawk Trophy
1st Joan Cantillon 72 Nett

Castlegregory

Ladies 9 hole Stableford
1st Helen Harty 18 points

Mens 18 hole stableford
1st Tom Ferriter, Sean O Connor, Joe Mckenna and Dennis Kelly 101 points

Seniors Captains Prize
Eamon Reidy 20 points

Waterville
Singke Stableford sponsored by Vincient Devlin Centre Caherciveen
Fionan Clifford 43 points

Killarney
Strokeplay
Maire Murphy 66 points

Castleisland
Seniors
B Foley 24 points
Mixed Scramble
Willie Galvin, Mary Ann Downes, Elaine Richardson

Masters Classic Final
Denis O Sullivan 42 points

18 hole stableford
Martin Downey 40 points

Overall Golfer of the year
Niall Gilroy 303 points

Kenmare
Open Halloween Singles
Diarmuid O Neill 42 points

Ladies Stableford sponsored by Quills Kenmare
Angela Cronin 38 points

Ballyheigue
Christmas Hamper 3rd Round
Patrick Roche 69 points

Dingle
Stableford sponsored by Kingdom Fast Hire
Kieran Murphy 41 points

Ladies srableford sponsored by Ann long and Patsy Uí Shithigh
Kate O Connor 33 points

Dooks

Michael F Quirke fourball
Daniel J O Sullivan and Ronan Burke 47 points

