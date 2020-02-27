Weekend Orange Weather Warning May Affect Kerry v Mayo

There are concerns that the Orange Weather Warning issued for seven counties along the west coast on Saturday may affect the Allianz Football League Division One game between Kerry and Mayo.

The sides are due to meet in Castlebar in round 5 of the league at 7.15 on Saturday night.

Last weekend’s fixture between Mayo and Offaly in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League was switched from MacHale Park to the Mayo Centre of Excellence following the prolonged spell of poor weather.

The Kerry team to play Mayo in the Allianz Football League is due to be named tomorrow night on Radio Kerry.

The game will be live on Radio Kerry from 7.15 on Saturday with thanks to McElligotts, Listowel Road, Tralee.