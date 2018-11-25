Weekend Local Badminton Round-Up

Maurice O’Shea has a round-up of this weekend’s Badminton around the county
Maurice O'Shea has a round-up of this weekend's Badminton around the county
Final Round-up From Rathkeale Coursing Event
James O'Connor's final report from this weekend's Coursing event in Rathkeale.
Exclusive Interview With GAA President, John Horan
The President of the GAA, John Horan was in Kerry on Saturday night to present the county's Minors, Juniors and U21 Hurlers with their...
Kerry Footballing Great’s Nickname Sparks Security Alert – November 23rd,
You can probably guess the footballer whose nickname triggered a security alert on a flight. Yes, it was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston. He explained all...
Call from the Dáil – November 23rd, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, looks at the week that was in politics.
Mary Lou on Brexit, Rural Ireland & Being in Government – November 23rd, 2018
The President of Sinn Féin will be in Castleisland this weekend addressing a conference on rural revival.