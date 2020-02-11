Weekend Of Frustration In Allianz Football League

Kerry weren’t the only ones left frustrated by the weekend officiating in the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom lost to Tyrone after having captain David Clifford controversially sent off in the second half; a decision which received widespread criticism.

However, time keeping was also an issue in various matches. A 79th minute point earned Dublin a dramatic draw with Monaghan.

Galway boss Padraic Joyce and Meath manager Andy McEntee were also unhappy with the amount of time added on at the end of their fixtures.

Kerry’s next opponent Meath have now lost 3 in a row after going down to Mayo by 1-9 to 2-5.