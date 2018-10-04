Weekend Basketball Fixtures For Kerry Clubs

Four Kerry teams are in action this weekend in men’s Super League and National League competition and the ladies division one league.

On Saturday night, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin will be aiming to build-on their victory last weekend over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors when they entertain Moycullen at 7.15pm.

Garvey’s on the other hand have a more difficult task on Friday night with a trip to Cork to take on Blue Demons at 8pm.





Alan Cantwell has a preview.

In Men’s National League Division One, Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney will be aiming for six wins on the trot when they host the also unbeaten Tradehouse Central Ballincollig.

Tip-off in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is at 7.30 on Saturday night.

The first outing of the season for St Mary’s Team Tom McCarthy’s Castleisland, in the ladies league division one, will be away to Portlaoise Panthers.

Tip-off on Saturday night is at 7.30.