The Kerry Hurling team to play Westmeath tomorrow in the Joe McDonagh Cup will be named tonight.

Kerry lost their opening game against Antrim two weeks ago while Westmeath have enjoyed successive victories over Laois and Offaly.

The Kerry Manager, Fintan O’Connor says the week-off for his players was a welcome break.





The team announcement will be made by Leona Twiss after news at 9pm tonight.