Clubs in Kerry will co-host the Feile Hurling and Camogie this weekend and with a preview, here’s Damien McCarthy.
Wednesday’s Hurling & Camogie Féile Preview
Tralee Jockey Bryan Cooper Wins At Wexford
Kerry jockey Bryan Cooper enjoyed success at this afternoon's jumps meeting in Wexford. The Tralee-man rode the 13/8 fav Shawshank to success in the 3.50...
David Clifford Admits Kerry Must Improve Against Cork
Kerry's solitary All Star from 2018 says the Kingdom's second half performance against Clare wasn't up to scratch. David Clifford says the team were sloppy...
Doonbeg Gets Ready for the Donald – June 5th, 2019
Head of News at Clare FM, Gavin Grace outlines the preparations for the US President. Mike Joe Quilter describes the excitement.
A Problem Shared – June 5th, 2019
Val and Tony give their thoughts on how they would deal with listeners’ dilemmas.
Tyre Tread Depth – June 5th, 2019
An estimated 350,000 cars on the roads are driving around with illegally low tyre tred depth. We spoke to Eddie Cunningham, motoring journalist with...