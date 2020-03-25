Wednesday Morning Sports Update

Olympics

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says ‘protecting lives’ was the basis for the call to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until 2021.

The Summer Games were due to start in the Japanese capital on July 24th, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the IOC and Japan to act.

The Olympics have never been postponed before.

They were cancelled due to World Wars in 1916, 1940 and 1944.

Gaelic Games

The GAA is expected to give an update on their contingency planning during the pandemic.

The National Leagues could be annulled, with the second tier Tailteann Cup due to be put back a year.

It’s possible that the Hurling and Football Championships could revert to a knockout format.

Mayo footballer Tom Parsons has been detailing his road to recovery.

Parsons suffered an horrific knee injury against Galway in 2018 and was told he would never run again.

Parsons has spoken about the importance of a support network.

Horse racing

The board of Horse Racing Ireland will meet today to discuss their approach with the sport now off until April 19th at the earliest.

Racing had been held behind closed doors until yesterday.

The Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday is off, and the fate of the Punchestown Festival is up in the air.

SOCCER

Pep Guardiola has made a one-million euro contribution to the fight against coronavirus in his native Spain.

The Manchester City manager is currently in Barcelona and has donated the sum to the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.