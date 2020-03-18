Wednesday Morning Sports Update

RACING

Horse Racing Ireland are to meet today to make a decision as to whether racing should continue to be held behind closed doors.

Five fixtures have been staged with no crowds.

Racing in the UK has been suspended.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland are scheduled to play Slovakia in the play offs for the European Championship in early June in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA have postponed Euro 2020 until next year, with matches still to be held in Dublin.

European football’s governing body is hoping to complete domestic club competitions and the Champions League this year.

Interim deputy CEO of the FAI Niall Quinn told FAI TV that safeguarding the League of Ireland is a priority.

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell says Liverpool shouldn’t be crowned champions if the season isn’t completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League meet tomorrow to discuss what will happen next with all games currently off until at least the start of April.

Campbell tells Sky Sports News the season must be finished, and if it’s not, then there should be no winners.

GOLF

The US PGA Championship will not be staged in May.

The tournament was pencilled in for Harding Park in San Francisco, but will now take place at a later date.

The raft of postponements could affect the staging of the Ryder Cup, set for the end of September between Europe and the USA in Wisconsin.

Europe’s 2014 Ryder Cup golf winning captain Paul McGinley says it’s hard to predict if this year’s event will go ahead.

They’re due to take on the USA at Whistling Straits in September.

But the tournament could be under threat from the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Paul McGinley says it represents a dilemma for organisers.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The organisers of the autumn college fixture between Notre Dame and Navy at the Aviva Stadium remain hopeful that the game will go ahead as planned.

They are closely monitoring the communications and recommendations from the World Health Organisation and the Governments in Ireland and the US with regards to the hosting of large-scale events.

The game is due to be played on Saturday the 29th of August.

College Football Ireland say they are taking every measure within their control to ensure that the Navy vs Notre Dame game will go ahead as planned.

Tickets will be widely available from this Friday, while pre-sale ticket access is available from midday today.