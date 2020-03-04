Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool suffered their third defeat in four games, losing 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge last night.

Willian and Ross Barkley scored the goals for the Pensioners.

Newcastle United defeated West Bromwich Albion 3-2 to reach the quarter finals.

David McGoldrick was on the mark for Sheffield United, who were 2-1 extra time winners at Reading.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Troy Parrott will be on the bench for tonight’s FA Cup 5th Round tie against Norwich City.

Mourinho says the Dublin teenager needs time.

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Wales, Bulgaria and Finland in the Nations League.

By the time the first matches kick off in September, Stephen Kenny will be the new manager.

Current boss Mick McCarthy is leading the side into the Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia this month and he’s hoping to hand over a successful team.

The UEFA EURO 2020 countdown clock in Dublin city centre has hit the “100 days to go” mark.

The Aviva Stadium will host four games this June, as part of the biggest sporting event ever to come to the capital.

An official Fan Zone and Football Village will be created at Dublin Castle and Merrion Square Park, as tens of thousands of football fans descend on the city.

RUGBY

The fate of Ireland’s Six Nations match against France on Saturday week is dependent on a meeting of the French Government and the French Rugby Federation today.

They’re due to discuss their approach to the coronavirus.

Ireland’s game with Italy at the Aviva this weekend is off but the other two fourth round games between England and Wales and France against Scotland will go ahead as planned.

RACING

And there is racing today at Clonmel, with the first off at 2pm.

The going is heavy.

In the UK…

They run at Catterick – soft, heavy in places – 2.20

Lingfield – standard – 2.30

Kempton – standard to slow – 5.15

The meeting at Fontwell has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.