Wednesday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

The IRFU will meet the Minister for Health Simon Harris this morning to discuss whether Saturday week’s Six Nations match against Italy in Dublin will be called off on Government advice due to the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Italy.

Minister Harris has received clear advice about the situation.

If the men’s game is cancelled, the women’s and under 20 matches will follow suit.

SOCCER

A nightmare second half has likely cost Chelsea a place in the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski (pr: Lev-an-dov-skee) scored one and set Serge Gnabry (pr: Ghen-ab-ree) up for a brace in a 3-nil win for Bayern Munich away to Chelsea.

The task for Frank Lampard’s side was made no easier by the late sending off of Marcos Alonso.

Lampard says it was a hard day at the office.

Elsewhere last night, Barcelona fell behind away to Napoli before salvaging a 1-1 draw.

Raheem Sterling is fit for Manchester City’s Champions League last 16 first leg tie against Real Madrid in Spain tonight.

Despite the impending ban for financial fair play irregularities, City boss Pep Guardiola doesn’t believe it’s this season or bust regarding European Cup success.

This evening’s other Champions League match is between Lyon and Juventus.

Both games start at 8.

Rangers take a 3-2 lead to Portugal for the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie with Braga.

That match has a 5pm start.

There are seven games in the Championship tonight, with second placed Leeds United away to Middlesbrough.

Elsewhere it’s Fulham against Swansea, Blackburn Rovers versus Stoke City, Hull to play Barnsley, Millwall to face Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday at home to Charlton and Reading to play Wigan Athletic.

TENNIS

Andy Murray says he’ll know in the next few weeks if he’ll need another operation on his hip.

Britain’s former world tennis number one hasn’t played since November.

Murray believes it could be due to a common side effect of the hip resurfacing procedure he had in January last year.

RACING

There are five meetings in the UK

Market Rasen – soft, good to soft in places – 12.25

Musselburgh – soft, heavy in places – 1.40

Southwell – standard – 2.05

Wincanton – soft, heavy in places – 2.18

Kempton – standard – 5.30