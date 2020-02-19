Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool will have to come from behind if they’re to reach this season’s Champions League quarter finals.

The holders lost the first leg of their last-16 tie by a goal to nil away to Atletico Madrid.

Saul Niguez (pr: Sah-ool Nee-ghez) scored the game’s only goal after just 4-minutes.

Captain Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury, while Sadio Mane, who was on a yellow card, was subbed at half time.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp knows there’s work to be done.

Erling Haaland brought his Champions League goal tally to 10 inside seven games last night.

The Norwegian striker scored both of Borussia Dortmund’s goals in a 2-1 win at home to P-S-G.

Despite Tottenham’s striker crisis, Troy Parrott is unlikely to play any part in Spurs’ meeting with RB Leipzig in the last 16 at the new White Hart Lane tonight.

The Republic of Ireland international isn’t ready for first team action according to his manager Jose Mourinho.

Spurs are without Heung Min Son and Harry Kane, with Mourinho saying he doesn’t think Son will feature again this season due to a fractured arm.

Tonight’s other game sees Atalanta take on Valencia and both matches kick off at 8.

Manchester City meet West Ham in the Premier League tonight in a game originally postponed due to Storm Ciara.

It’s City’s first outing since they were handed a 2 season Champions League ban by UEFA.

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is at half-past-7.

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is expected to name an unchanged side this afternoon for the Six Nations clash with England.

Peter O’Mahony is set to continue in the back row, while Caelan Doris is likely to be restored to the replacements after missing the win over Wales.

Farrell will reveal his hand for Sunday’s showdown at Twickenham just before 2 o’clock this afternoon.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Punchestown this afternoon with the first off at 1.40.

The going is soft to heavy.

In the UK…

Racing at Ludlow gets underway at 1.55 – the going is soft, heavy in places

Newcastle, standard, 2.05

Doncaster, soft, 2.18

Kempton, standard at 5.30