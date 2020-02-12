Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Leeds United remain in the Championship’s automatic promotion places following last night’s 1-1 draw away to Brentford.

Fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest fell to a 1-nil defeat at home to Charlton.

Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan scored his third in as many games for Birmingham who were 1-nil winners away to Barnsley.

Darragh Lenihan opened the scoring for Blackburn in their 3-nil win at home to Hull.

West Bromwich Albion can open up a six-point lead at the top tonight with victory away to Reading.

Elsewhere, Fulham will go second with a win at Millwall.

Bristol City take on Derby.

Cardiff go to Huddersfield

Luton play Sheffield Wednesday.

And Stoke entertain Preston.

Aberdeen are up to third in the Scottish Premiership this morning.

They moved above Motherwell with a 3-1 win at Hamilton.

Derek McInnes’ side had gone five games without a goal before last night’s match.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA announced record revenues of 73.4 million in their annual report yesterday.

Attendances and gate receipts have also increased,

The redevelopment of Pairc Ui Chaoimh has left the executive in Cork with a 20 million euro debt.

But Director General Tom Ryan doesn’t think the redeveloped stadium on Leeside is a ‘white elephant’.

DJ Carey is hoping to lead I-T Carlow to a first ever Fitzgibbon Cup win this evening.

They face holders UCC at the DCU Sportsgrounds where there’s a 7.30 start.

MOTORSPORT

The Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 19th in Shanghai, is off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s uncertain whether the race will be postponed or cancelled.

RACING

And today’s scheduled meeting at Fairyhouse has been re-arranged for Monday February 24th.

The weather has also claimed the meetings at Wetherby and Hereford which are both abandoned.

They run on the standard tracks at Southwell and Kempton at 1.45 and 5 o’clock respectively.