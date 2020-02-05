Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

A former Manchester United defender headed Liverpool into the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.

Ro-Shaun Williams’ comical second half own goal gave a youthful Liverpool side a 1-nil win over League One Shrewsbury at Anfield.

Liverpool will travel to Chelsea in round 5.

With the first team on a winter break, Under 23 manager Neil Critchley was in charge.

Critchley says he told the players the incentive for victory was a potential appearance at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle will be away to West Brom in round 5.

Alain Saint-Maximin (pr: Alan San Max-iman) scored four-minutes from the end of extra time to give Steve Bruce’s side a 3-2 win away to Oxford.

Wayne Rooney will welcome his former side Manchester United to Pride Park in round-5.

He scored from the spot in a 4-2 win for Derby at home to Northampton.

Reading will be at home to Sheffield United in the fifth round after beating Cardiff on penalties – that game finished 3-3 after extra-time.

Birmingham set up a fifth round trip to Leicester having beaten Coventry on penalties at St. Andrew’s.

The fifth round line-up will be completed tonight.

Tottenham entertain Southampton with the winners at home to Norwich City.

Kick-off at White Hart Lane is at 7.45.

RUGBY

Cian Healy says his provincial team-mate Max Deegan is fulfilling a dream in playing for Ireland.

The 23-year old has been named among the replacements for Saturday’s Six Nations game with Wales and will make his debut when called upon.

Deegan comes into the matchday squad due to Caelan Doris being ruled out with a head injury.

Healy says competition for places in the back row has been good for the Ireland squad, who’ll continue their preparations today.

SNOOKER

There was disappointment for Antrim’s Mark Allen at the World Grand Prix last night.

He suffered a first round exit at the hands of Liang Wenbo, with the Chinese player a 4-frames to 2 winner in Cheltenham.

Liang will play Ronnie O’Sullivan in round 2 tonight.

RACING

Today’s action is in the UK where there are meetings at…

Ludlow, from 1.45 – soft, good to soft in places

Southwell, 1.30 – standard

Wolverhampton, 5.05 – standard