Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Aston Villa are into the Carabao Cup final.

Trezeguet (PRON: Trez-u-gay) scored an injury time winner as they beat Leicester City 2-1 on the night at Villa Park and 3-2 on aggregate.

Villa will face a side from Manchester in the Wembley final on March 1st.

City take a 3-1 lead into tonight’s semi final second leg with neighbours United at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off there is at 7.45.

Meanwhile, United are set to secure the transfer of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon today.

Off the pitch, United have condemned an attack by fans on the home of executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

Social media footage shows hooded figures throwing red flares over the gate of his house in Cheshire.

Woodward and his family were not believed to be at home at the time of the incident.

Liverpool can go 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League tonight if they beat West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Sadio Mane will miss the game, which kicks off at a quarter to 8.

That’s also the start time for the Scottish Premiership fixtures involving Celtic and St Johnstone and Rangers and Ross County.

Leeds United sit pretty at the top of the Championship this morning after they fought back from two goals down to beat Millwall 3-2 at Elland Road last night.

West Brom have slipped to second after they were beaten 2-1 at Cardiff City.

Nottingham Forest are third following their 1-nil victory at promotion rivals Brentford, while Bristol City have broken back into the top six after their 1-nil win at Reading.

At the other end of the table Wigan came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday and bottom club Luton gave their survival hopes a boost with a 3-2 triumph against Derby.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield beat Yorkshire rivals Hull City 2-1 and Blackburn edged Queens Park Rangers by the same scoreline.

GOLF

World number one Brooks Koepka (PRON: Kep-ka) has been confirmed for the JP McManus PRO AM at Adare Manor in July.

He joins a star studded line up, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Phil Mickelson.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal is aiming to reach the last four of the Australian Open this morning.

This year’s top seed goes up against fifth seed Dominic Thiem (PRON: Team) in today’s final match in the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The winner will play Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who has beaten Stan Wawrinka in 4 sets in their quarter final.

The second ladies singles semi final will be between Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza (PRON: Moo-goo-ruth-ah) after they won their matches earlier this morning.

RACING

Today’s action is in

Leicester – the hurdle track is heavy and the chase course is soft, and heavy in places – 1.45

Kempton – standard to slow – 4.45

Hereford has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.