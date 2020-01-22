Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Arsenal came from behind twice with 10 men to draw 2-2 with Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge last night.

David Luiz received a red card in the first half for a professional foul which saw Jorginho score a spot kick.

Gabriel Martinelli then made it 1-1, before Cesar Azpilicueta put the home side in front again.

But Gunners defender Hector Bellerin whipped in the equaliser in the 87th minute.

Chelsea’s Frank Lampard says it was 2 points dropped.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the fighting qualities of his players.

Sergio Aguero scored his 6th goal in 3 games as Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 to solidify their hold on second place.

Florian Lejeune grabbed two stoppage time goals as Newcastle United drew 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park.

There were important wins for Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Villa edged Watford 2-1, as Bournemouth got the better of Brighton by 3 goals to 1.

And Southampton won 2-0 at Crystal Palace.

Tonight, Manchester United welcome Burnley to Old Trafford for an 8.15 kick off.

At 7.30, Tottenham Hotspur host Norwich City at the new White Hart Lane, with Leicester City to entertain West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

In the Scottish Premiership this evening, Celtic are away to Kilmarnock, with Rangers at home to St Mirren.

GAELIC GAMES

The Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup finalists will be determined this evening.

DCU and UCD go head to head at the DCU Sportsgrounds at 6pm, with IT Carlow to play Letterkenny IT in Inniskeen at 7pm.

TENNIS

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff will face defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of the ladies singles at the Australian Open.

15 year old American Gauff was a three set winner over Sorana Cirstea (PRON: Cir-stay-ah) in Melbourne this morning.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty is also into the last 32, with men’s title holder Novak Djokovic despatching Tatsuma Ito in straight sets to secure his passage to the third round.

RACING

There’s no racing in Ireland today but there are four meetings in the UK…

Warwick – soft – 1 o’clock

Catterick – soft, good to soft in places – 1.20

Lingfield – standard – 12.40

Kempton – standard to slow – 4.30