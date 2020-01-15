Wednesday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton is set to be named Irish rugby captain later today.

Coach Andy Farrell is to announce his Six Nations squad, with Sexton likely to take the armband following Rory Best’s retirement.

Sexton is currently recovering from a leg injury which may limit his involvement in the Six Nations.

Minister of State for Sport Brendan Griffin has said an IRFU contribution towards the redevelopment of Connacht’s Sportsground would be welcome.

The State are to provide 20 million euro in funding for the Galway venue.

Griffin says sporting bodies should put their hands in their pockets.

SOCCER

Tottenham Hotspur will play Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup after defeating Middlesbrough 2-1 at White Hart Lane last night.

In last night’s other replays…

Newcastle’s record signing Joelinton broke his 20-game goal drought scoring the fourth in a 4-1 thrashing of Rochdale.

Liverpool will be away to Shrewsbury in round 4 after the League One side beat Bristol City 1-nil.

Coventry were 3-nil winners over Bristol Rovers and will play their landlords Birmingham in round 4.

Reading were 2-nil winners away to Blackpool to set up a fourth round clash with either Carlisle or Cardiff who replay tonight.

Also tonight, Manchester United host Wolves at Old Trafford at 7.45.

RACING

Monday’s postponed card at Punchestown will take place today from 12.30. The going is soft to heavy.

In the UK…

Plumpton has been abandoned due to a water-logged track.

Newbury, heavy, 12.45; Wolverhampton, standard, 12.55; Southwell, standard, 4.20.