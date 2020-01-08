Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United’s display in the 3-1 League Cup semi final first leg defeat to Manchester City left a lot to be desired.

United were in disarray after first half goals by Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez at Old Trafford, before Andreas Pereira turned the ball into his own net.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back with twenty minutes to go to give United a glimmer of hope ahead of the return leg in three weeks time.

Solskjaer says it was a poor Red Devils performance.

Manchester City Boss, Pep Guardiola, says the opening goal from Bernardo Silva set the tone.

GAELIC GAMES

Holders Tyrone can book their place in the McKenna Cup semi-finals tonight.

Mickey Harte’s side face Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

The winners of that one will face either Down or Antrim who meet tonight in Newry.

Tonight’s other match is between Derry and Donegal.

RUGBY

Connacht’s Colby Fainga’a could be poised for a move to big-spending Lyon.

The flanker has been with the western province since joining from Melbourne Rebels in the summer of 2018.

But reports in France say Lyon are in advanced talks with Fainga’a as they look to rejuvinate their back row.

RACING

Today’s action is in the UK…

Ludlow – soft, good to soft in places – 12.45

Newcastle – standard to slow – 1 o’clock

Kempton – standard to slow – 4.15