Wednesday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Aston Villa are the first team through to tonight’s League Cup semi-final draw.

A much-changed side thrashed a youthful Liverpool 5-nil at Villa Park last night.

There’s the potential for some huge upsets this evening.

League One Oxford host the holders Manchester City – while fourth tier Colchester take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Duncan Ferguson remains in caretaker charge of Everton for their last-eight clash with Leicester City at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Liverpool begin their bid to lift the Club World Cup this evening.

The European champions take on Monterrey in the semi-finals in Qatar at 5.30.

Their Mexican opponents won the north American version of the Champions League, with the winners to take on Flamengo in Saturday’s final.

Celtic can extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to five points with a win at struggling Hearts tonight.

The home side are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Darren Randolph looks set for a return to the Premier League with his old club West Ham United.

The 32-year-old is currently plying his trade with Championship side Middlesbrough.

Randolph left West Ham in 2017 after the arrival of Joe Hart to the club, with reports today suggesting he will move back to London in January.

DARTS

Fallon Sherrock made history last night by becoming the first woman ever to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 25-year-old from Milton Keynes came through a thrilling first round tie last night, beating rising star Ted Evetts 3-2 at Alexandra Palace.

Her performance broke the record for the longest ever professional match by a woman, and she was overjoyed with the win:

Tyrone’s Mickey Mansell is in first round action this afternoon.

He takes on Japan’s Seigo Asada (PRON: SIGH-GO) in the second match of the afternoon session in London.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first is off at the Louth course at half-past-4.

In the UK, there’s racing at Lingfield – standard – 12.10, Newbury – Soft-good to soft in places – 12.20, Ludlow – Soft – 12.30 and Newcastle – standard – 3.45.